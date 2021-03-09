4th-seeded Fresno State ousts UNM women in semis

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team used every drop of gas it had left in its tank Tuesday night.

It wasn’t quite enough.

Fresno State scored the final five points of the game at the free-throw line and pulled out a 77-72 victory over the Lobos in a Mountain West tournament semifinal in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top-seeded Lobos had three possessions with opportunities to tie or take the lead in the final 36 seconds but were not able to convert.

It was tough pill to swallow for UNM (15-4), which was playing its sixth game in 10 days, but coach Mike Bradbury had nothing but praise for his team afterward.

“Unbelievable effort,” Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. “I’m so proud of these kids for what they’ve been through and what they accomplished. Credit to Fresno, they’re a really hard team to play and they made plays down the stretch, but I couldn’t have asked any more of our group.”

The Bulldogs (16-9) advance to Wednesday’s championship game against Wyoming, which beat Boise State, 53-38, in Tuesday’s second game. Meanwhile, UNM will have to wait until Monday to learn if its regular-season conference title and road-heavy résumé is enough to secure an NCAA at-large berth.

Lobos senior Antonia Anderson, who had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists Tuesday, believes the Lobos are deserving.

“Definitely,” she said in a postgame media conference, “I believe we are. We’re a team that can go deep on our bench and we can play with anybody. If we get picked, we’ll be ready.”

If not, UNM almost certainly will receive a WNIT bid as the MWC’s top finisher. Still, the Lobos badly wanted to secure the league’s automatic NCAA bid and battled to the end against a fresher Fresno State team that enjoyed a week off prior to the conference tournament.

Jaedyn De La Cerda scored a game-high 23 points and did her best to will UNM to the finish line. The senior scored her team’s final 15 points, including a 3-pointer that tied the score at 70 and two free throws that made it 72-72 with 1:20 left.

But Fresno State’s Aly Gamez hit 3-of-4 from the foul line on the Bulldogs’ next two possessions, and UNM twice turned the ball over. FSU’s Hanna Cavinder missed two free throws with 11 seconds left, giving the Lobos a final chance, and De La Cerda managed to shake free for a 3-point try near the top of the key. Her shot clipped the front of the rim.

“Jaedyn had a great look,” Bradbury said. “We all thought it was in. Just a tiny bit short.”

Haley Cavinder then hit two free throws to clinch the win for Fresno State. She led the Bulldogs with 22 points, while Maddi Utti posted a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds). FSU outrebounded UNM 49-38 and had a 46-30 advantage in points scored in the paint.

Shaiquel McGruder scored 13 points for the Lobos, and LaTascya Duff added 10 off the bench, but the Lobos missed numerous opportunities to build a significant lead — particularly in the third quarter when they limited FSU to eight points to turn a 42-38 halftime deficit into a 53-50 advantage.

“Did fatigue play a role? I don’t know,” Bradbury said. “I do know we usually make more shots than we did tonight.”

Anderson admitted that hearing the final buzzer to end a hectic week that included UNM’s first outright regular-season Mountain West title was painful.

“It’s hard because we wanted it more than any team here,” Anderson said. “You never think it’s over until that final buzzer sounds. The bright side is we have more games to play.”