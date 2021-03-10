Delivery alert

Doña Ana County OKs short-term rental noise limits

By Michael McDevitt/Las Cruces Sun-News
Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at 1:24pm

After rejecting broad proposed changes to the county’s noise ordinance last month which would have expanded when loud noises were prohibited, the Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 9 meeting to codify their intent to regulate noise at short-term rental properties.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the county commission approved an amendment to the recently effective county short-term rental ordinance.

The amendment prohibits loud noises emanating from short-term rental properties between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week. The existing, broader county ordinance bans loud noises from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday night through Friday morning. From Friday night through Sunday morning, and on holidays, the noise ordinance goes into effect at midnight and lasts through 6 a.m.

The amendment also states a rental property owner “has the right to limit or impose conditions on parties and gatherings at the site, as well as imposing conditions that limit disturbance to the neighborhood and the community.” The owner must post a notice of any such limitations in a prominent place on the property.

District 1 Commissioner Lynn Ellins, who proposed the amendment to the short-term rental ordinance, said commissioners have received complaints about noisy parties on weekends at some properties.

The noise rules will only affect short-term rental properties within county jurisdiction, excluding properties within incorporated municipalities in the county. The new rules go into effect 30 days from Tuesday, according to County Attorney Nelson Goodin.

