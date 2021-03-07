Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

APD IDs 2 recent homicide victims

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at 2:04pm

Police investigate after a teenager was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Coronado Mall. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have released the name of a teenage boy and man who were killed in separate incidents around Albuquerque over the past several days.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Jayden Vallez, 17, was killed in the parking lot of Coronado Center on Monday and Frank Brown, 45, was killed at the Imperial Motel on March 5.

There have been no arrests in either case. So far, the city has seen 23 homicides this year — some of them double homicides — with an arrest made in four cases.

On Monday, an officer was on patrol when they heard gunshots around 2:15 p.m. and found Vallez wounded in the parking lot of Coronado mall. Vallez was pronounced dead at the hospital soon after.

On March 5, sometime before 12:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Imperial Motel on Central, west of Interstate 25. Police found Brown fatally wounded and he died at the scene.

Subscribe now! Albuquerque Journal limited-time offer

Albuquerque Journal seeks stories of our community's pandemic loss

If you’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 and would like for the person to be included in an online memorial the Journal plans to publish, please email a high-resolution photo and a sentence about the person to Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com
Please include your contact information so we can verify, and your loved one’s name, age, community where they lived and something you want our readers to know about them.

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP |