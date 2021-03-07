APD IDs 2 recent homicide victims

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have released the name of a teenage boy and man who were killed in separate incidents around Albuquerque over the past several days.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Jayden Vallez, 17, was killed in the parking lot of Coronado Center on Monday and Frank Brown, 45, was killed at the Imperial Motel on March 5.

There have been no arrests in either case. So far, the city has seen 23 homicides this year — some of them double homicides — with an arrest made in four cases.

On Monday, an officer was on patrol when they heard gunshots around 2:15 p.m. and found Vallez wounded in the parking lot of Coronado mall. Vallez was pronounced dead at the hospital soon after.

On March 5, sometime before 12:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Imperial Motel on Central, west of Interstate 25. Police found Brown fatally wounded and he died at the scene.

