Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

State Police crack down on street racing in ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at 2:16pm
Updated: Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at 9:06pm

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico State Police wrote nearly 100 citations in a “surprise” operation to tackle street racing in the Albuquerque area recently.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said “Stop the Race” targeted racing in the area of Balloon Fiesta Park in the early hours of Sunday and resulted in 90 citations to racers and spectators.

“The success of this operation is the direct result of my officers thinking outside the box,” State Police Chief Robert Thornton said in a statement. “Drag racing and illegal street racing has been a constant issue in the metro area, and I’m proud of my officers for taking the initiative to protect the safety of our citizens.”

Wilson said that, just after midnight, the State Police helicopter spotted around 100 vehicles and numerous spectators holding street races near Washington and Alameda.

“This area was selected for the targeted operation based on citizens’ complaints, as well as the officer’s observations and previous encounters,” Wilson said.

He said the operation caught the crowd off-guard and was a success, with no use-of-force incidents or pursuits reported.

Wilson said the public can expect similar operations in the future around Albuquerque to keep the community safe from the “potentially deadly results of illegal street racing.”

Subscribe now! Albuquerque Journal limited-time offer

Albuquerque Journal seeks stories of our community's pandemic loss

If you’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19 and would like for the person to be included in an online memorial the Journal plans to publish, please email a high-resolution photo and a sentence about the person to Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com
Please include your contact information so we can verify, and your loved one’s name, age, community where they lived and something you want our readers to know about them.

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP |