State Police crack down on street racing in ABQ

New Mexico State Police wrote nearly 100 citations in a “surprise” operation to tackle street racing in the Albuquerque area recently.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said “Stop the Race” targeted racing in the area of Balloon Fiesta Park in the early hours of Sunday and resulted in 90 citations to racers and spectators.

“The success of this operation is the direct result of my officers thinking outside the box,” State Police Chief Robert Thornton said in a statement. “Drag racing and illegal street racing has been a constant issue in the metro area, and I’m proud of my officers for taking the initiative to protect the safety of our citizens.”

Wilson said that, just after midnight, the State Police helicopter spotted around 100 vehicles and numerous spectators holding street races near Washington and Alameda.

“This area was selected for the targeted operation based on citizens’ complaints, as well as the officer’s observations and previous encounters,” Wilson said.

He said the operation caught the crowd off-guard and was a success, with no use-of-force incidents or pursuits reported.

Wilson said the public can expect similar operations in the future around Albuquerque to keep the community safe from the “potentially deadly results of illegal street racing.”