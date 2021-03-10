San Juan Mine braces for layoffs

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

AZTEC — More than half of San Juan Mine’s approximately 200 workers will lose their jobs this summer.

These layoffs come as hopes are beginning to fade for some about a carbon capture project at the generating station it serves.

The San Juan Mine has one customer, the San Juan Generating Station. The power plant’s majority owner — Public Service Co. of New Mexico — intends to switch to using stockpiled coal this summer as it prepares to end power production at the facility in 2022.

Meanwhile, the City of Farmington and its partner Enchant Energy are pushing forward with an effort to take ownership of the full power plant and retrofit it with carbon-capture technology. This would allow it to remain operating into the future, thus saving jobs at both the mine and the power plant.

The carbon-capture technology would transform the power plant into a low-emissions source of baseload power, but Enchant Energy is behind in its timeline to secure key permits and agreements. That development is not lost on the mine’s manager, who had hoped Enchant’s project would help to avert any layoffs.

None of this comes as a surprise, Steve Pierro, general manager of San Juan Mine, said. He said it has always been the plan that a year before the power plant stopped operating the mine would end its mining operations and switch to just delivering stockpiled coal and reclaiming the land.

“We’ll be done mining sometime late June, early July,” he said. “All the coal will be on the ground that the power plant needs for the next 12 months.”

At that time, Pierro said the mine will lay off at least 115 people, which is a little bit more than half of the workforce. The workers are all aware of these pending layoffs. He said about two months ago the workers were given the tentative date of June 31 for the layoffs.

“We’ve been transparent through this whole process with people,” he said.

By giving months of notice, Pierro expressed hope that these mine workers will have time to prepare.

After PNM ends its operations at San Juan Generating Station, hauling of coal from the mine to the power plant and hauling coal ash back to the mine will cease. After that, only reclamation work will occur at the mine. That means another round of layoffs in summer 2022 at the same time that the power plant workers will be laid off.