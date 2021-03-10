‘Old-school’ NM radio journalist dies at age 62

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – New Mexico lost a titan of the airwaves Monday night, the sad end to decades of thoughtful reporting on the Land of Enchantment.

Award-winning radio journalist Tom Trowbridge died in his sleep of a suspected heart attack Monday at age 62, although the official cause remains unknown.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

His storied career took him to radio stations across the nation, although he spent the bulk of his career reporting in New Mexico, including at KUNM in Albuquerque.

Recently, he directed the news team at KSFR in Santa Fe, a position he held from 2017 until he left nearly a month ago to provide state politics coverage for New Mexico News Network.

Those who worked alongside Trowbridge say they’ll remember him for his deep knowledge of the state, his welcoming demeanor and, of course, his voice. It was that warm, deep tone that informed listeners in the state for decades about myriad topics.

“There was his voice and, in his delivery, a real sense of who he was,” said Lorene Mills, a host for PBS’ “Report From Santa Fe,” who worked with Trowbridge. “There was a real person with real experience and real knowledge behind that voice.”

Andy Lyman, who covers state politics for the New Mexico Political Report, recently co-hosted a program on KSFR with Trowbridge, where the two would discuss updates on New Mexico politics. To Lyman, Trowbridge was “an old-school radio journalist.”

“He always had stories about having to cut tape,” Lyman said. “He had a passion for doing good journalism.”

Many have honored Trowbridge’s memory and his journalism in the days after the news of his death.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., posted a message Tuesday on Twitter about his memories of the late journalist.

“I hear Tom Trowbridge’s voice so clearly,” Heinrich wrote. “He was one of the best journalists in our state and always asked probing questions.”

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, led a moment of silence on the Senate floor for Trowbridge on Wednesday.

Trowbridge is survived by his partner and two children.