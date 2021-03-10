‘Fighting for equality’: ‘The Sokka Show’ aims to protray ‘unity in all sexuality, genders, races’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Inclusivity.

This is what Michelle and Zachary Marrs are aiming to provide with the TV series “The Sokka Show.”

As the owners of M&Z Productions, the couple quickly decided that they needed the show to create a narrative for change.

The first season of the show, being filmed in Albuquerque, airs on Public Access Channel 27. The series can also be streamed on M&Z Productions’ Facebook page.

“It has been an amazing success; we have had so much support in our city,” Michelle Marrs says. “We are fighting for equality for people of all genders, races and sexual orientations. The comedy community and the drag community are two separate worlds, and we are merging comedy with drag.”

Marrs says that at the beginning of the pandemic last March, she created a virtual sketch comedy show to raise money for comedians in Albuquerque and around the world who could no longer make a living doing live gigs.

“After finishing a season of that show, we were able to facilitate a safe performance space for performers in the local LGBTQIA, comedy, and music scenes and in December,” she says. “We premiered as Albuquerque’s first LGBTQIA public access TV show, as well as the first sketch comedy and music variety public access show.”

Michelle Marrs is the writer and producer of “The Sokka Show.”

She has been a titleholder in the Albuquerque drag community and has produced local shows for more than seven years.

Marrs says the show has booked guests from all over the world – including a drag queen from Illinois and a musician from Las Cruces.

“We’re trying to get the word out that we’re open to everybody,” she says. “We want to show unity in all sexuality, genders, races and backgrounds,” she says. “One of the things we talk about on the show is ‘trans exile.’ This woman felt rejection from the trans community and the outside world. We need to change that.”

The couple handle all of the production from beginning to end.

“My husband is actually editing an episode now,” she says. “It’s been totally worth it. Everything that we go through, it’s all worth it when we see the episode complete. You can see the passion in each episode. We always wanted to create something like this.”

Online

