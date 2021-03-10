Close encounter: New Mexico-raised actor enjoys journey of character in ‘Resident Alien’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

These days, Sara Tomko’s life is looking up.

Not only has Tomko just gotten engaged, but she brought home a new puppy.

“We are first-time puppy owners,” she says excitedly. “We felt like we were ready, and we’ve learned so much from her in five days. It’s pretty amazing how quickly you fall in love with her.”

Along with the personal milestones, the Los Angeles resident is also basking in the glow of the success of her current TV series, “Resident Alien.”

When the series premiered in late February, it drew 2.184 million viewers. The second episode drew 2.765, which is 581,000 more viewers. It the biggest week-over-week increase for a cable or broadcast drama debut since “Outlander” in 2014. The series airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on Syfy. It is also available on demand.

“When I first read the pilot, I was floored,” Tomko says. “Each of the characters is so well rounded and real.”

The series is based on the Dark Horse comic. It follows an alien played by Alan Tudyk that crash-lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor named Harry Vanderspeigle.

Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Vanderspeigle starts off living a simple life. Things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world.

As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral predicament of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

Along with Tomko and Tudyk, the series also stars Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler.

Tomko plays Asta Twelvetrees, who was raised in Native American culture.

Twelvetrees considers herself an outsider in the fictional town of Patience, Colorado, and recognizes the same sort of thing in Vanderspeigle. She tells him that sometimes just feeling human is alien to her. She tries to look out for the youths of Patience, keeping them away from the town’s “underbelly.” She left her husband, Jimmy, due to his abusiveness at the same time that Vanderspeigle’s spaceship was crashing on Earth and ended up meeting him about four months later, on the day he first ventured into Patience’s downtown.

Twelvetrees worked as a nurse under Dr. Sam Hodges and had a very close friendship with him. Following his death, she continues to work as a nurse under the alien that has assumed the identity of Harry Vanderspeigle.

Hodges’ ex-wife, Rosy, was like a mother to Twelvetrees before Hodges divorced her.

Seventeen years ago, Asta Twelvetrees had a daughter named Jay, which she gave up for adoption. Jay now works at the clinic as an intern, and Twelvetrees continues to watch over her, despite not having officially acknowledged her as her daughter until finally being outed unwittingly by Vanderspeigle.

“Asta is a raw wound,” Tomko says. “When we meet her first in the series, she’s left her abusive ex-husband. She’s having a hard time trusting anyone. Then Harry enters her life and they form a bond.”

Tomko fell in love with Twelvetrees’ journey in the show and is enjoying watching the series along with the audience each week.

“I know the journey she’s on, but there’s a lot I forgot about,” she says. “When we were filming, I was in each moment. Watching the final product on TV, I’m so proud of what we were able to accomplish. It’s such a special show.”

Tomko also gets to work with Santa Fe-based actor Gary Farmer on the series. He plays her father, Gary Twelvetrees.

“He’s an iconic legend,” she says of Farmer. “When I met him, he’s so tender and has the best stories. I got to be around this man, who has been in the business for so long. It was really humbling.”

The cast often stayed together because of the hectic schedule. She recalls Farmer lending his voice to a radio show done by cast mates Wetterlund and Fiehler.

“Alice and Levi did an hour radio show every day we were on set,” Tomko says. “Gary would come on and do voice-overs for commercials. We made the best of our time to connect with each other.”

“Resident Alien” has given Tomko the opportunity to star as a TV series regular.

Being on the show is a long way from growing up at Holloman Air Force Base, outside Alamogordo.

“I had a blast growing up there for part of my childhood,” she says. “Being on base, we had the freedom to go to many different places because men were on guard at all times. Not everybody gets to experience that. I liken it to life in the ’50s, where you could trust people. I have some vivid memories of New Mexico, including the bright, open sky. Once it’s safe to travel again, my fiancé wants to go see White Sands (National Monument).”

