Man shot, critically injured at Coronado mall

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at 6:50pm
Updated: Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at 7:29pm

Police investigate after a person was shot and critically injured Wednesday evening outside Coronado Mall. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening at a shopping mall in Northeast Albuquerque.

It is the second shooting at Coronado Center in the past week. The first, on Sunday, left a teenage boy dead.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to a shooting in the north parking lot of Coronado mall.

He said police found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

DeAguero did not give any other details.

“This investigation has just started,” he said. “As information becomes available it will be released.”

It is the second shooting at Coronado Mall in four days.

On Sunday afternoon, an officer heard gunfire in the area and found 17-year-old Jayden Vallez fatally wounded in the east parking lot of the mall.

Vallez was pronounced dead at the hospital. No arrests have been made.

