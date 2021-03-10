It’s over: Lobo men eliminated at Mountain West tourney (with photo gallery)

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Paul Weir never did don that Cherry blazer.

Four seasons after the young, hotshot coach plucked away from rival New Mexico State was introduced as the new head coach of University of New Mexico men’s basketball — at an unconventional press conference during which he quoted a Greek philosopher and bucked the program tradition of wearing a cherry blazer until he felt he earned it — Weir walked alone off the Thomas & Mack Center court on Wednesday for the final time as the Lobos coach.

The No. 11-seeded Lobos ended the 2020-21 season — the worst in more than 60 years for the program — with a hard-fought 85-77 loss to No. 6 seed Fresno State in the first round of the Mountain West tournament.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

Before Weir left, senior wing Makuach Maluach, the lone Lobo who played all four seasons for him, gave his coach a big hug on the team’s bench.

“I just told him that I appreciate him,” said Maluach. “We have some great memories. I’ve been with him for the past four years. And I’m really grateful for him. And I’m honored to play for him.”

UNM finished 6-16 overall, 2-15 in Mountain West play. The pandemic-hampered season that left the Lobos as the first team in the league’s 22-year existence not to play a home game wasn’t enough to save the 41-year-old’s job.

“If there’s one program in the country that needs to play in its home arena,” said UNM assistant Dave Pilipovich, “it’s the Lobos,” .

Weir did not talk with the media after Wednesday’s game, nor has he since the Feb. 26 announcement of a separation agreement with the university. His record at UNM was 58-63.

Pilipovich, the longtime Air Force coach before being fired a year ago and joining the Lobos staff, said after the game that he still believes the program can return to the great heights he saw first-hand less than a decade ago. But he also leaves this season with admiration for Weir.

“I’ve got two children, obviously older. If they were playing in athletics and playing basketball, they had a chance to play for a coach like Paul Weir, I would love that,” Pilipovich said. “The way he took away his personal agenda this year for everything for us — the team, the players, the staff — he always wanted to make sure we were OK. Probably at times we needed to check on him a little bit more, make sure he was OK. So as a great human being, he gave me an opportunity come down here and be a part of Lobo program. I had one of the most rewarding years of my coaching career.”

But the results are the results. And for a program banking on fan support and postseason play, the current seven-year postseason drought forced change.

The Weir experiment may have failed, but only with one last call back to the promises he made from Day 1 of shooting a ton of 3s and having a high-pressure defense.

Playing a second straight game with just six scholarship players, UNM forced 25 Fresno State turnovers and hit a season-high 12 3-pointers.

Four Lobos scored in double figures, led by Jeremiah Francis’ 19 points. Maluach added 16 and was 11-of-12 on free throws.

A Francis 3-pointer with 14:37 left had the Lobos up 50-49 when things started to shift.

Orlando Robinson, Fresno State’s second-team All-MWC center, scored his first points of the game at the free throw line with 13:17 left and had 3-point play with 11:56 for a 54-50 lead, starting a 13-2 run.

The Lobos fought back. Maluach’s first field goal was a 3 with 7:10 left to cut the lead to 65-60, before another Fresno State run pushed the lead to 15.

UNM went down swinging with one more push, but was clearly too little, too late, leaving fans again dreaming of brighter days.

“The Greek philosopher Atticus once said, ‘Every doubter is a dreamer with a broken heart,'” Weir said during his introduction to UNM on April 11, 2017. “I think there’s some broken hearts around here that is my job (now) to go pick up.”

And now, it is somebody else’s job.

Box score/game book: Fresno State 85, New Mexico 77