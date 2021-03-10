Aggie women top Seattle in WAC quarterfinal

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS VEGAS, Nev. == The New Mexico State Aggies (9-11) held Seattle (11-14) to 27 shooting and led wire-to-wire to win 56-46 and advance to the Western Athletic Conference semifinals at the Orleans Arena.

NMSU held a 45-43 lead with three minutes left before calling a timeout. The Aggies then went on an 11-3 run to close out the game.

The Aggies were led by Las Vegas native Shania Harper, who posted career-highs in both points (15) and rebounds (13). Aaliyah Prince added 12 points and Soufia Inoussa 11.

NMSU advances to face top-seeded Cal Baptist (22-0) on Friday at noon MT.

Box score/game book: New Mexico State 56, Seattle U 46

