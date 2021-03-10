Delivery alert

Aggie women top Seattle in WAC quarterfinal

By ABQJournal News Staff
Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at 8:11pm

New Mexico State’s Shania Harper (1) and Soufia Inoussa defend Seattle University’s Bree Calhoun during action Wednesday at the Western Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. (NMSU Athletics)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. == The New Mexico State Aggies (9-11) held Seattle (11-14) to 27 shooting and led wire-to-wire to win 56-46 and advance to the Western Athletic Conference semifinals at the Orleans Arena.

NMSU held a 45-43 lead with three minutes left before calling a timeout. The Aggies then went on an 11-3 run to close out the game.

The Aggies were led by Las Vegas native Shania Harper, who posted career-highs in both points (15) and rebounds (13). Aaliyah Prince added 12 points and Soufia Inoussa 11.

NMSU advances to face top-seeded Cal Baptist (22-0) on Friday at noon MT.

Box score/game book: New Mexico State 56, Seattle U 46

