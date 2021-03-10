Lawsuit may be last-ditch effort to save iconic mural

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – If litigation is successful, the “Multicultural” mural on the side of the old Haplin Building may not be removed after all.

On Monday, artist Gilberto Guzman filed a federal lawsuit against the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs for breach of contract in what may be a last-ditch effort to save the 40-year-old mural. Guzman is claiming the department is violating the 1980 contract with him that stated he would get to refurbish the mural throughout its natural life.

Renovation of the Haplin Building at Montezuma Avenue and Guadalupe Street began in early February. When finished, it will become the Vladem Contemporary Art Museum.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

The building originally served as a rail yard warehouse but most recently was used to house state archives.

Daniel Zillmann, director of communications and marketing for the Cultural Affairs Department, declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

It’s unclear how the lawsuit will affect the rest of the museum’s construction.

The suit requests a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the department to make sure the mural isn’t destroyed.

“This lawsuit will bring them to the table,” said Rick Martinez, a member of Keep Santa Fe Multicultural. “Hopefully, the Department of Cultural Affairs will come and work with us.”

Before the lawsuit, there was only silence from the department, Martinez said. Now, he hopes the lawsuit will make the department talk to people about the mural’s preservation. He said the mural stands for Santa Fe’s multicultural community.

The mural depicts an Indigenous woman spreading her arms across the wall of the building. Other New Mexican elements are incorporated in the mural, including a train, a canyon and people of different races coming together.

The last time Guzman restored the mural was in 1993. The mural was painted directly over the stucco on the building and over infilled windows, which made it unstable over time, according to previous reporting.

In addition, the mural faces east, so it is exposed to direct sunlight much of the day.