Northbound I-25 shut down at Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night on northbound Interstate 25 at Comanche.
Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said all northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Comanche while police investigate.
“Officers have just arrived so information on injuries is unknown at this time,” he said.
