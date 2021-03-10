Northbound I-25 shut down at Comanche

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night on northbound Interstate 25 at Comanche.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said all northbound lanes of I-25 are closed at Comanche while police investigate.

“Officers have just arrived so information on injuries is unknown at this time,” he said.

