Lobo QB Tuioti ruled out for spring football

Tevaka Tuioti, who began last season as University of New Mexico’s starting quarterback, is ruled out for spring football because he has not yet been cleared from a concussion sustained Nov. 7 against Hawaii, Lobos coach Danny Gonzales said Wednesday.

The determination for Tuioti to be cleared will be after the April 3 date that UNM ends spring football, Gonzales said.

“He’s out here every day and … in meetings every day,” Gonzales said of Tuioti. “But he won’t be cleared for practice.”

UNM Athletics denied the Journal’s request to interview Tuioti after practice.

Tuioti played as a redshirt junior last year and is listed as a senior, yet he has an extra year of eligibility because of the cornavirus-delayed and shortened season. The concussion he sustained against Hawaii was his third reported concussion while at UNM.

Tuioti threw for 475 yards, second on the team, completing 37 of his 66 passes with four touchdown throws and one interception in the two games he started.

Quarterback Isaiah Chavez, listed as a redshirt freshman, and junior Trae Hall are taking the majority of the snaps during practice.

JONES REMAINS SUSPENDED: UNM sophomore running back Nate Jones hasn’t been at spring football practices because “he has stuff off the field he needs to continue to do right,” Gonzales said, but Jones might return in two weeks.

“To his credit, since he’s been suspended he’s been doing everything we’ve asked him to do,” the UNM coach said. “He wants to be out here. There’s an expectation on this team for everybody. If he continues to do that, he has a chance to be here after spring break.”

The Lobos will scrimmage Friday, and then will be off next week for spring break.

“We’ll sit down the Monday after spring break and decide if he’s in a good spot to come back or not,” said Gonzales, who has high expectations for the UNM running backs. “If we can get everyone healthy and back that we expect to be back on our roster we could have one of the best backfields in the Mountain West.”

In addition to Jones, the Lobos also have returning rushing leader Bobby Cole and highly regarded freshman Aaron Dumas.

SURGERY FOR COLLIER: Senior cornerback Tony Collier, who had 21 tackles and one pass break-up last season, suffered a right knee injury during practice March 2 and doctors performed surgery to repair it two days later, Gonzales said.

“He should be back some time after the fourth of July and he’ll be fine for the season,” Gonzales said. “I’m not worried about that. He banged up his knee a little bit. He’s in a brace and starting rehab sometime next week. Then we’ll see how he progresses. He has the right attitude.”

PRO DAY: UNM offensive lineman Teton Saltes and punter Tyson Dyer are among eight former Lobos who will participate in the UNM Pro Day on Thursday.

Saltes’ goal is to bench press 225 pounds 25 times. He is raising money while pursuing that, asking for a donation for each repetition “to support Uplifting Athletes and its mission to inspire the Rare Disease Community with hope through the power of sport,” Saltes said on a web page at https://charity.pledgeit.org/f/ZIUOczMYQj. Saltes tweeted the information Wednesday morning on Twitter.

Saltes, a 6-foot-6, 322-pound right tackle, won the Wuerffel Trophy in January awarded to the Football Bowl Subdivision player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Team representatives from the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders will conduct the pro day. Performances will be recorded and sent to other NFL teams. The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.