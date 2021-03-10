Ex-Lobos assistant Lamphier talks Lobos coaching search

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Editor:

I came here in 1980 as the top assistant basketball coach under Gary Colson after Lobogate. Resigned in 1983.

My family decided to make the Duke City and The Land Of Enchantment our permanent home. We have the same season tickets in Basketball. Belong to the Lobo Club. Also football tickets now that we have Danny Gonzales and he brought back Rocky!

Now let’s get to the basketball coach opening. I watched Eddie Nuñez’s press conference. Since resigning, I have watched 7 coaches come and go. My guy was Steve Alford! In my 41 years living here not once has anyone within the Athletic Department ever asked my thoughts! There are a number of ex College BB Coaches here such as Dennis Hodges & Pat King. I watched Nolan Richardson’s 40 minutes of hell at practice when he was at Tulsa.

The Pit has been ruined and will probably never see a first rund or regional again.

I have this sick and empty feeling in my stomach that after a coach is named that a bigger announcement will be coming. Let’s hope whoever is named will bring back “excitement ” to the Pit.

– Bob Lamphier,

Former UNM Basketball Assistant