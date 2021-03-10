Delivery alert

As Doña Ana goes yellow, Aggie sports are coming home

By ABQJournal News Staff
Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at 9:23pm

New Mexico State junior right side hitter Shaney Lipscomb (center) was named Western Athletic Conference volleyall Player of the Week, the WAC announced on Wednesday. Lipscomb and her Aggie teammate, for the first time this season, can play matches at the Pan Am Center on campus next Monday and Tuesday vs. Tarleton State. (NMSU photo)

New Mexico State announced Wednesday that athletic competitions will return to campus after the state updated its “red to green” county designations. NMSU’s Doña Ana County has improved from “red” to “yellow” status and thus can hold outdoor contests with attendance limited to 25 percent facility capacity.

It means Aggie baseball can host Dixie State for a four-game league series Friday-Sunday. The Aggie women play soccer vs. UTRGV Thursday in El Paso due to travel plans made already, but play the Saturday 11:30 a.m. rematch at the NM State Soccer Athletic Complex.

NMSU volleyball can play at the Pan Am Center Monday-Tuesday vs. Tarleton State, though no fans are allowed at indoor competitions in “yellow” counties.

NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said tickets will be limited and social distancing in the stands will be required. “Our staff appreciates the patience and understanding of Aggie Nation while we get used to this ‘new normal’,” he said.

Doña Ana County, where NM State is located, moved from a “red” county (a county with a new COVID-19 case incident rate of greater than 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period and an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent 14-day period greater than 5%) to a “yellow” county (a county with either a new COVID-19 case incidence rate of no greater than 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent two-week period, or an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent 14-day period less than or equal to 5%).

