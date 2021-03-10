Person fatally shot at Rio Rancho golf course

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night on the grounds of a shuttered country club in Rio Rancho, according to the Rio Rancho Police Department Twitter.
Richard Koschade, a Rio Rancho police spokesman, said officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the property formerly known as Club Rio Rancho, north of Golf Course and Southern.
He said they found a person with multiple gunshot wounds on the golf course. the person was pronounced dead soon after,
Koschade said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.
& Matthew Reisen
