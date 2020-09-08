Pitching in: Partnership provides more than 200K family meals

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A partnership between Sandia Area Federal Credit Union and Storehouse New Mexico raised enough money to provide more than 200,000 meals for local families.

The two organizations partnered to launch the FACE the Hunger Challenge, designed to raise funds and awareness about fighting hunger in the community. FACE is an acronym for “Feeding Area Children Everyday,” a release said.

The public, along with members of the credit union, were invited to give donations to feed local children and families in February and March. Many of the donations were matched by the credit union. All told, the organizations received more than 225 donations, totaling $40,065 once the credit union matched the donations, according to the release.

Each of Sandia Area’s seven local branches took part and also held food drives, collecting over 5,000 meals on top of the funding, according to the release.

