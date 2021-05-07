Briefcase: Promotions, applause for NM workers

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PROMOTIONS

Cynthia Mohler has been promoted by New Mexico Mutual to vice president of human resources and administration.

Mohler has more than 30 years of experience in human resources and administration. She previously served as director of New Mexico Mutual’s human resources and oversaw the administration department since 2014, when she joined the company.

Before joining New Mexico Mutual, she was an employee benefits consultant with Dougher and Fridline, an Albuquerque insurance company. Prior to that she was vice president of administration at Albuquerque’s Molzen Corbin & Associates.

Mohler is certified as a Professional in Human Resources by the HR Certification Institute and as a SHRM Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resource Management.

A longtime New Mexico resident, Mohler is on the board of directors of the Society for Human Resource Management’s New Mexico State Council. She previously served on the board of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

APPLAUSE

Kimberly Parko, professor of creative writing at Institute of American Indian Arts, has been named the institute’s 2020-21 Faculty of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................

Parko joined the IAIA faculty in 2004 after spending 10 years as an educator in the public school system in Santa Fe and in Atlanta. Parko also spent two years as a humanitarian volunteer with the Peace Corps at the Mumias School for the Deaf in Kenya.

Parko holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Savannah College of Art and Design with a concentration in painting, and a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from Bennington College with a concentration in poetry.

Items for consideration for Briefcase should be e-mailed to gporter@abqjournal.com.