Motorcyclist critically injured in crash

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer
Sunday, May 9th, 2021 at 3:48pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcyclist was critically injured early Sunday when the motorcycle she was riding struck a median near Fourth and Lomas NW causing her to lose control, Albuquerque police said.

The adult female cyclist was transported to a hospital where medical personnel determined she had suffered a paralyzing injury to her neck, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in a written statement. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, he said.

Officers were told the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lomas NW about 1 a.m. when the rider struck the center median and crashed. The investigation is ongoing.


