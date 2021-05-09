Award winners are champions of integrity

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Since mid-March of 2020, so many businesses across New Mexico have faced a torrent of agonizing decisions.

The pandemic persistently threatened the survival of companies large and small, and challenged the skills, acumen and ingenuity of the business community like never before. For many, it also tested their commitment to ethics and integrity in an environment of constant pressure.

On behalf of Central New Mexico Community College, I want to thank our business community for its resilience, its devotion to keeping our economy afloat for the past 14 months, its support of employees and our communities, and for giving us all optimism and high hopes for a strong rebound in the months ahead.

After enduring such a stressful and challenging year, we’re glad to be sharing and celebrating our 2021 New Mexico Ethics in Business Award winners with you in the story that’s accompanying this column today.

Congratulations Centro Sávila, Charles Ashley III, Kira Luna and Sacred Wind Communications Inc.! They have been champions for ethics and integrity, and they’ve helped to make our community and state a better place to live. We hope you’ll enjoy reading their inspiring stories.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................

I also want to thank our community and business leaders across the state, as well as several past winners who volunteered to serve on the Nominating Committee, the Screening Committee and Selection Committee for the awards. And a special thanks to our CNM business students who interviewed the nominees and played a key role in the vetting process.

At CNM, we’re honored to manage this distinguished awards program for our statewide business community, which has been taking place annually since 2000. CNM assumed management of the program in 2018 and we look forward to highlighting our state’s ethical champions in the business community for years to come.

“Be Ethical” is one of our core values at CNM, along with Be Caring, Be Inspiring, Be Courageous, Be Connected, and Be Exceptional. Our faculty and staff care deeply about our students, community and state, and we’ll continue doing our best to live up to our values and our vision of “Changing Lives, Building Community.”

We’ll also remain committed to instilling ethical principles as we teach our students in the classroom, and we’ll continue doing our best to operate and advance our community’s college with ethics lighting the way. Cheers to our award winners. And cheers to all businesses and organizations in New Mexico that lead with ethics.