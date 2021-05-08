Boys prep basketball: Cleveland grabs elusive first state title

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Years of frustrating close calls for the Cleveland Storm were, at long last, set aside.

Cleveland’s boys basketball résumé since 2015 had almost no discernible flaws in a lengthy run of success. That included seven straight state semifinal appearances, a pair of championship games and, this year, a No. 1 seed for the postseason.

It lacked only one thing — the very thing the Storm accomplished on Saturday night, as Cleveland won the Class 5A title, 55-49 over No. 3 Las Cruces, the defending champion, at the Pit.

“This was great,” senior forward Tre Watson said after a 17-point, seven-rebound performance. “The chance to be the first team to ever do it is something spectacular.”

Cleveland (14-1) was a state finalist in 2015 under previous coach Brian Smith — the man, current coach Sean Jimenez said, responsible for building the program — and again in 2018 when the Storm was beaten by Atrisco Heritage.

But the Storm finished this basketball season the way its football team did a few weeks ago, with a defining victory over Las Cruces (14-1) and clear acceptance as New Mexico’s best team.

“As soon as we got the OK that we were gonna have a season, that’s when I knew,” said Cleveland senior guard Nate Hasberry, who also contributed 17 points. “We had a great group, we had a special group this year. I knew if we just kept together as a team, just keep fighting, taking it step by step, practice by practice, game by game … we knew we would make it to this point. It feels amazing to finally win a state championship.”

Still, this much-anticipated matchup was still very much in doubt in the final minute.

Cleveland, leading 49-46, saw junior guard Deuce Benjamin steal the ball for Las Cruces and go the other way with 40 seconds to go. His pull-up 3-pointer was off, however, and that represented the Bulldawgs’ last, best hope.

“I felt it was going in,” Benjamin said. “We had a chance to win and that was it right there. It was a good miss.”

The Storm later sealed it with four free throws; the first two, by Evan Gonzales, were the most important, as they put Cleveland in front 53-49 with 13.6 seconds left.

Earlier for Cleveland, there were two crucial baskets in the fourth quarter.

The first was from the 6-foot-5 Watson going straight at Las Cruces’ 6-11 center, Isaiah Carr, who had been repelling Cleveland shot attempts all night. Watson went up, drew contact, scored, and finished with a three-point play. That capped a 9-0 run — coming moments after an 11-0 Las Cruces run — and the Storm led 44-38 a minute into the fourth quarter.

“He’s a next-level player,” Jimenez said of Watson, “and next-level players make plays like that for you in a high school setting.”

The other critical basket came from junior guard Cole Savage , who hadn’t spent much time on the floor until then.

Savage nailed a 3-pointer with 3:28 remaining for a 47-40 lead — this, after he had just missed on a 3 seconds earlier. An offensive rebound kept that trip alive.

“We do a shooting drill every day, and he’s always top two,” Jimenez said. “He’s one of the top shooters on the team. I know he hadn’t shot the whole game, but the guy is tough as nails.”

Those were Savage’s only three points of the night.

Las Cruces coach William Benjamin reflected on one statistic in particular: the eight turnovers his team committed in the first half that led to 14 Cleveland points. The Storm led 31-25 at halftime.

“First-half turnovers,” he said. “That was the difference.”

The Bulldawgs’ top two players, Benjamin and Carr, both are juniors. Benjamin had 21 points and five assists Saturday. Carr had 17 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks.

“This is a great team,” coach Benjamin said. “And I’ve got everybody back.”

NO. 1 CLEVELAND 55, NO. 3 LAS CRUCES 49

LAS CRUCES (14-1): David Cruz 1-4 0-0 3, Dustin Hicks 2-6 0-0 4, Kaden Self 2-6 0-0 4, Deuce Benjamin 7-20 5-7 21, Isaiah Carr 7-11 3-3 17, Suge Valles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 8-10 49.

CLEVELAND (14-1): Tre Watson 6-13 5-7 17, Evan Gonzales 1-8 4-4 6, Nate Hasberry 6-10 4-4 17, Jeff Davison 1-2 0-0 2, Antonio Avila 4-8 0-0 8, Lucas Lovato 0-4 0-0 0, Cole Savage 1-3 0-0 3, Trey Ortega 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-50 13-15 55.

Las Cruces 10 15 13 11 — 49

Cleveland 12 19 10 14 — 55

3-point goals: LC 3-10 (Benjamin 2-6, Cruz 1-4); C 2-10 (Hasberry 1-1, Savage 1-2, Gonzales 0-3, Lovato 0-2, Avila 0-1, Watson 0-1). Rebounds: LC 33 (Carr 14); C 28 (Watson 7). Assists: LC 9 (Benjamin 5); C 10 (Gonzales 3). Field-goal percentage: LC 39.6%; C 40%. Total fouls: LC 12; C 9. Steals: LC 4 (Benjamin 3); C 10 (Watson, Avila 3). Blocked shots: LC 9 (Carr 8); C 2 (Watson, Hasberry). Turnovers: LC 14; C 8.