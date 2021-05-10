.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The man was colorful, no doubt about it.

Bobby Unser, who died of natural causes last week at 87, and his brother, Al, 81, put Albuquerque on the map in the 1970s and ’80s. Born in Colorado Springs, Bobby was 1 year old when the family moved here. His father owned a garage along Route 66, and youngsters would peek inside to see a bona fide race car. Bobby and Al grew up in that garage working on cars, and never lost their need for speed.

Although their brother, Jerry Unser Jr., died in a fiery crash practicing for the 1959 Indianapolis 500, the Unsers won a record nine Indy 500 races. Bobby was at the center of perhaps the most controversial finish in Indy 500 history in 1981. He beat Mario Andretti by just 5.18 seconds, but officials penalized him for passing cars in the pit lane and gave the win to Andretti. Unser appealed and the penalty was rescinded, giving him his third and final Indy 500 win.

Unser was back in the spotlight in December 1996 after he and a friend escaped a near-fatal snowmobiling accident. Unser was convicted of operating a snowmobile within a national forest wilderness area, got a $75 fine and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. He lost but was a fighter.

Unser and his family are arguably Albuquerque’s biggest claim to fame in the sports world, having risen from blue-collar backyard mechanics to international racing legends.

A public funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Chapel, 4001 Osuna Road NE. Gravesite interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. RIP Bobby.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.