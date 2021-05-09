Lobo freshman McDonald, UNM women’s golf going to NCAA Regional

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

University of New Mexico freshman Myah McDonald has been similar to many athletes, trying to turn all the negatives of the coronavirus pandemic into something positive, including improvement on the golf course.

However, McDonald is a rare breed, competing and honing her game in her first year on a different island, away from her home in Hawaii and doing her best to establish herself on a women’s golf team in Albuquerque.

McDonald is the only freshman for UNM, which won the Mountain West Conference title and is the No. 12 seed in the NCAA Regional at Ohio State University Golf Course Monday through Wednesday.

The six lowest-scoring teams and the three low individuals not from those teams advance to the NCAA Championship May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

New Mexico State, the Western Athletic Conference champion, is the No. 15 seed at the Stanford Regional at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California.

“Being the only freshman has been hard just because everyone else was already comfortable with each other,” McDonald said while practicing last week at UNM Championship Golf Course. “I was coming in like fresh meat. I told myself before I came: ‘Just do your best.’ I really had no expectations but to just improve my game when I came here and that has been something that has stuck with me throughout junior golf. Just improving and getting the chance to practice every day, and aiming at being the top-ranked junior golfer. I think that motivation has put me where I am today.”

McDonald, who is UNM’s No. 3, averaging 75.33 strokes per round, has played a key role for the Lobos, including at the Mountain West Conference finale.

The Lobos were in second place and trailed by 11 strokes heading into the final round.

McDonald, who shot 1-over 73 and 72 in the first two rounds, carded a 75 in the final round April 21 to finish tied for fourth with teammate Napat “Jenny” Lertsadwattana, who was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2020 when there was only a fall season in 2019.

McDonald’s finish was her top performance of the season.

“What more can a coach ask for than a freshman like Myah McDonald?” UNM coach Jill Trujillo said. “She’s steadily improved. Nothing fazes her on the golf course, and that’s been one of the key elements on our team.”

There was only a spring season for McDonald’s freshman year at UNM because of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions in Albuquerque. The football team was the only UNM squad that practiced and competed as a team in the late fall and winter.

McDonald, one of the top junior golfers in Hawaii who competed for Mid-Pacific Institute, still made the most of the time away from the Lobos and was ready when the UNM women’s golf team got the go-ahead in late January.

McDonald was UNM’s top golfer at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque on April 12, when she finished tied for fifth and registered the team’s only three-round score under par this season (-1).

“Not being able to have a fall season, I was really disappointed when I came here, but there’s not much you can do about it,” McDonald said. “But I think it was honestly for the best because I think that not having a fall season has allowed me to prepare better. Just getting more comfortable with the surroundings of Albuquerque and what it’s like to play on a college team.”

McDonald’s skills and competitiveness have pushed the Lobos to take their collective game to the next level, Trujillo said.

“Her attitude is infectious,” Trujillo said. “She’s always pushing herself to be better. She’s quiet in that manner, but she’s highly competitive. She wants to compete. She wants to be the best. That also pushes her upperclassmen to be better as well.”