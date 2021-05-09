Howard, Spencer lead Lobo softball to win

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

In the final home game of the season and on the day in which the University of New Mexico softball team honored its four seniors, the Lobos prevailed in a 5-4 win over San José State to win the series.

While Saturday’s game-two win snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Spartans, Sunday’s win signified UNM’s first series win over SJSU since 1999.

Moments after being recognized in her final game at Lobo Softball Field, senior pitcher Kiana Spencer took to the circle to start Sunday’s series finale and pitched a complete game. It was her seventh time as a Lobo throwing 7 innings and her 15th complete game, striking out four batters in the process to tie her season high.

Andrea Howard led the way at the plate with two home runs in her first two plate appearances, the second time in the Albuquerque native’s career in which she has hit two home runs in a game.

Howard was one of four Lobos with two hits on the day, with Rachael Hathoot, Izabella Owen and Briana Martinez, the heart of the Lobo lineup, all going 2-for-3.

UNM (8-35, 6-14 in MW) plays at Utah State Friday and Saturday.

