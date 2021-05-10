Delivery alert

Suspect fleeing police on foot struck, killed on I-40

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor
Published: Monday, May 10th, 2021 at 3:05am
Updated: Monday, May 10th, 2021 at 8:22am

Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel clean the roadway following a death on eastbound I-40 near Coors. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person suspected of throwing rocks at vehicles in the parking lot of a hotel was struck and killed by a motorist on the West Side while fleeing from police Sunday night, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The fatal crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 40 just west of Coors Boulevard, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. Eastbound I-40 was closed at Unser as authorities investigated.

Gallegos initially said APD officers responded at about 10:45 p.m. to a call at a nearby hotel, but in an update he noted that officers were proactively working in the area near Iliff and Coors to address concerns about crime.

“Officers were flagged down due to a subject seen throwing rocks at vehicles in the parking lot of a hotel,” he said. “Officers were able to observe the subject and attempted to make contact to investigate.”

Gallegos said the person fled on foot north “crossing various fences to gain access to the highway” and was struck and killed by a vehicle. Paramedics were called but were unable to save the person.

He did not say if the individual killed was male or female or release the person’s age.

Gallegos said APD’s motor unit was conducting a crash investigation while the Multi-Agency Task Force was conducting the in-custody death investigation.


