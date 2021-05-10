Kosmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DALLAS — Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) on Monday reported a loss of $90.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $176.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.15. A year ago, they were trading at $1.49.

