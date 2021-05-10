Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

University of Colorado president says he will step down

By Associated Press
Monday, May 10th, 2021 at 11:28am

DENVER — University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy announced Monday he would be stepping down from his position.

“The Board of Regents has a new makeup this year, which has led to changes in its focus and philosophy,” Kennedy said in a statement.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after University of Colorado Boulder faculty and students voted to censure Kennedy for his actions and comments surrounding diversity.

The CU Board of Regents switched from a Republican to a Democratic majority for the first time in nearly 40 years after its November election, The Denver Post reported.

Kennedy is a former Republican congressman who served Minnesota House districts before he was defeated by Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the state’s 2006 Senate election.





Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $8.99.
TOP |