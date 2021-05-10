Arizona finds 642 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Arizona is reporting more than 640 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no deaths.

State health officials released the latest daily virus figures Monday, which include a tally of 642 more cases.

This brings Arizona’s pandemic overall total to 869,472 cases and 17,409 deaths.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 slid slightly to 565. The number of people in ICUS remained more or less the same at 191.

Overall, daily cases, daily deaths and the daily hospitalization figure all remained well below the pandemic highs seen last winter.

The dashboard also showed that more than 5.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona.

Over 3 million people — 42.6% of the state’s population — have received at least one shot and more than 2.5 million Arizonans now are fully vaccinated.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................