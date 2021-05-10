Mesa Air: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $5.7 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $97.3 million in the period.

Mesa Air shares have climbed 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.90, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MESA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MESA

