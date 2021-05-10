SailPoint Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

AUSTIN, Texas — SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) on Monday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also breakeven on a per-share basis.

The identity governance software developer posted revenue of $90.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, SailPoint Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million to $100 million for the fiscal second quarter.

SailPoint Technologies expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $404 million to $412 million.

SailPoint Technologies shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $44.30, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

