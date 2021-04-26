Delivery alert

New Mexico passes 1M in first vaccine doses

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer
Monday, May 10th, 2021 at 2:49pm

In this file photo, Carole Vigil, a nurse at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, delivers a dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine during an April 9 drive-through clinic in Santa Fe. State officials say large-scale vaccination clinics are likely to be replaced by smaller, more targeted events. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — More than 1 million New Mexicans have now received at least one vaccine dose — a significant milestone as the state pushes to vaccinate 60% of its adults against COVID-19 by the end of June.

It means the state would reach the target if every person who’s already received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine returns for their second dose. The third vaccine on the market, Johnson & Johnson, requires only one shot.

The state crossed the million-person threshold Monday when the Department of Health updated its vaccine tally to reflect the latest shots administered.

The department intends to lift capacity restrictions on New Mexico businesses once 60% of the state’s adults are fully vaccinated.

“This is great news, because it means that New Mexicans have the power to decide how fast we get there — and every time one of us gets vaccinated, we’re one step closer,” Department of Health spokesman Matt Bieber said.

As it stands now:

— 1,007,687 people in New Mexico have received at least one dose, or 60% of the population 16 and older.

— 805,923 people are fully vaccinated, or 48% of the adult population.

New Mexico remains among the top states in vaccinations so far.

It ranked No. 6 in the nation — behind a collection of northeastern states and Hawaii — for the number of doses administered per capita, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By another standard — the share of vaccines administered out of the doses delivered — the state ranked first, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of federal data.

The vaccine is free and available to anyone 16 or older. Anyone can schedule an appointment at vaccineNM.org


