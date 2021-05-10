NortonLifeLock: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

TEMPE, Ariz. — NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $194 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $672 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $677 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $554 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, NortonLifeLock expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $680 million to $690 million for the fiscal first quarter.

NortonLifeLock shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.08, a fall of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

