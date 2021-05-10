Western Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $181.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $675 million in the period.

Western Midstream shares have increased 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.89, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

