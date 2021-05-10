Howard Hughes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) on Monday reported a loss of $66.6 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 55 cents per share.

The land developer posted revenue of $190.6 million in the period.

Howard Hughes shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $109.78, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

