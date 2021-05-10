Delivery alert

MainStreet groups receive economic recovery grants

By ABQJournal News Staff
Monday, May 10th, 2021 at 3:21pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ten New Mexico communities have received grants aimed at helping with economic recovery efforts due to issues stemming from the pandemic.

The Resilient Communities Fund grants, jointly awarded by the New Mexico Resiliency Alliance, New Mexico MainStreet and McCune Charitable Foundation, will pay for projects helping with economic recovery in rural and underserved communities, according to a state Economic Development Department spokeswoman.

Recipients for the grants include MainStreet affiliates from the Barelas neighborhood, Belen, Clovis, Deming, Farmington, Harding County, Mora, Santa Rosa, Silver City and Tucumcari.

Department spokeswoman Jessica Mraz said grants range from $2,500 to $5,000 and will fund projects ranging from a Veterans Park in Mosquero to a small business assistance program in Silver City.


