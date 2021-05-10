RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

HOUSTON — RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $44.1 million in the period.

RCI Hospitality shares have risen 85% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $73, climbing sixfold in the last 12 months.

