National CineMedia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Monday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.39. A year ago, they were trading at $3.19.

