Bobby Unser memorial ceremony to be streamed online

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The Celebration of Life ceremony for the late Bobby Unser will be streamed live online, calvarynm.church/bobbyunser, from Calvary Chapel Albuquerque (4001 Osuna Road NE) Tuesday at 11 a.m. (MT).

Unser, a race car legend and Albuquerque resident, died May 2 in Albuquerque at age 87.

Following Tuesday’s service, a gravesite interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE.

The Unser family says flowers may go to French Funeral Home, 1111 University Blvd., and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity or organization of one’s choice in Unser’s name.

A three-time Indianapolis 500 champion — 20-year racing analyst on TV, and an Emmy winner — Bobby Unser died Sunday in Albuquerque at age 87.

He was one of 10 drivers to win the 500 at least three times — brother Al is a four-time winner — and Bobby Unser and Rick Mears are the only drivers to win the 500 in three different decades.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip



................................................................