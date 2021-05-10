CIM Commercial Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DALLAS — CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period.

CIM Commercial Trust shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.49, a rise of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

