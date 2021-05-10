Atrion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALLEN, Texas — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.7 million.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.22 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period.

Atrion shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $620.62, a decline of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

