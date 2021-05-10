Ring Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $19.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $39.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.26. A year ago, they were trading at 78 cents.

