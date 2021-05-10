Stormy week is expected for parts of New Mexico

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures and increased storm chances to areas along and east of the central mountain chain for most of this week, forecasters said.

“That will also result in strong east canyon winds for the Rio Grande valley, including Albuquerque,” said Alyssa Clements, National Weather Service meteorologist. “At this point we’re looking at wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range getting started late Tuesday night.”

Strong winds in Albuquerque will taper off by Wednesday morning. The city is expected to have a high temperature of 78 degrees Wednesday.

Clayton, Raton and Las Vegas, N.M., will stay cool Wednesday, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Statewide temperatures will begin to warm up on Thursday. The Albuquerque metro area may hit a high temperature of 83 degrees.

Friday will likely have the best chances for strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast New Mexico.

“Hail and damaging winds would be what we’re most concerned with,” Clements said.

Albuquerque is forecast to have a high temperature of 86 degrees on Friday, with a 20% chance of precipitation.

Showers will linger on Saturday, before dry and windy conditions return Sunday.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.