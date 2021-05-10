APD: Bomb squad investigates mysterious package

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The Albuquerque Police Department bomb squad was called to investigate Monday afternoon after a woman reported receiving a package from the Philippines that she did not order.

She also said she did not know the sender but her name was on the package, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

“It was a model airplane,” Gallegos said. “The caller was concerned because she is with the New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice.”

He said around 3 p.m. the bomb squad was called to the area of 110 2nd St, an office building near the Century 14 Downtown Movie Theater.

“Bomb squad personnel responded and determined no explosive hazards were present,” Gallegos said. “The contents of the package were left with the reporting party.”

He said no one was injured and no property damage was reported. No one will be charged.