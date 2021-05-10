Delivery alert

APD: Bomb squad investigates mysterious package

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Monday, May 10th, 2021 at 5:34pm
Updated: Monday, May 10th, 2021 at 8:30pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department bomb squad investigates after a woman reported receiving a mysterious package from the Philippines on Monday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ Albuquerque Journal)

The Albuquerque Police Department bomb squad was called to investigate Monday afternoon after a woman reported receiving a package from the Philippines that she did not order.

She also said she did not know the sender but her name was on the package, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

“It was a model airplane,” Gallegos said. “The caller was concerned because she is with the New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice.”

He said around 3 p.m. the bomb squad was called to the area of 110 2nd St, an office building near the Century 14 Downtown Movie Theater.

“Bomb squad personnel responded and determined no explosive hazards were present,” Gallegos said. “The contents of the package were left with the reporting party.”

He said no one was injured and no property damage was reported. No one will be charged.


