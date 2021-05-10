Flotek Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

HOUSTON — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Monday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.69. A year ago, they were trading at 83 cents.

