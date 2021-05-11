.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

When he came to the U.S. from Ecuador at 6 years old, Agustin Leon-Saenz was scared and apprehensive. He didn’t speak any English and didn’t know what to expect.

A little more than a decade later, the anticipated valedictorian at Albuquerque High School is headed to Harvard.

At just 17, Agustin is already an overachiever. He’s made the most of his education – starting with learning English, taking AP classes, joining numerous school clubs and earning a scholarship to one of the most prestigious universities.

Agustin and all the rest of New Mexico’s graduates deserve congratulations – for powering through high school courses, doing it in a challenging distance-learning pandemic, and moving on to the next step in their journey, be it a university, a job, a trade school or a community college.

So way to go, class of 2021, whether you will enter/continue to advance in the workforce and/or start coursework at a higher education institution – be it in state or elsewhere.

You are our state’s future and an inspiration.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.