Lobos 16th, Aggies 11th at Regionals

In Columbus, Ohio, the University of New Mexico women’s golf team was in 16th place after the first round of an NCAA Regional.

In Palo Alto, Calif., meanwhile, the New Mexico State women stood 11th at their NCAA Regional.

The Lobos, paced by sophomore Lauren Lehigh’s 4-over 76, shot 22-over 310 as a team. They’re 24 shots behind first-day leader Oklahoma and 19 shots out of sixth place. The top six teams at Regionals will advance to nationals.

The Aggies, led by Karen Miamoto’s 2-under round of 69, shot 8-over 292 and are in 11th place but only 3 shots out of sixth place. Individually, Miyamoto is tied for seventh. The top three individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to nationals.

Both tournaments continue on Tuesday with round two.

