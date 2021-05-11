Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

HOUSTON — Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.73. A year ago, they were trading at $2.93.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EPM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EPM

