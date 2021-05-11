Getting back to an active lifestyle

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Researchers from California recently reported that meeting the recommended physical activity guidelines on a regular basis provides some protection and boosts the effect of vaccines against COVID-related hospitalizations, ICU admissions and death.

With the CDC relaxing some of its recommendations regarding outdoor mask wearing, perhaps you are motivated to get up, out and active.

If you are nervous about how to do so safely, here are some pointers to ease yourself into a sustainable, physically active lifestyle.

In 2018, the American College of Sports Medicine eased the way to become active or more active without first getting a medical clearance.

However, clearance is needed if you are routinely active, but experiencing signs or symptoms of something being unusual with your heart, kidneys or metabolism.

If that does not describe you, or you are new to exercise and physical activity, begin with your own assessment of your readiness to participate by answering a 7-question survey (eparmedx.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/ParQ-Plus-Jan-2021-Image.pdf).

Your answers may give you comfort knowing you are ready for physical activity. You may also learn you should see your health care provider first.

Next, identify the types of activities you like to do, your time availability, and the resources needed or accessible.

For example, if you are interested in walking or jogging, you only need a good pair of tennis shoes and a treadmill or a safe place to get going – no gym membership required!

Likewise, cycling requires a bike, helmet, a bike path or bike lane.

If you want to tone or strengthen your muscles, the options include: a gym membership, setting up a home gym at the house, using your own body weight or items around the house to provide the load on the muscles.

Now, honestly classify yourself as a beginner, intermediate or highly-skilled exerciser.

As a beginner, or someone who was inactive during the pandemic restriction period, start out easy. “Easy” means you can comfortably recite a simple sentence or converse with your exercise buddy. You don’t need to start by running a mile or doing your pre-COVID workout.

There are many health benefits that can be gained in bouts of aerobic exercise that are 5 to 10 minutes long – especially if you take a short break to let your heart rate come down and then repeat.

Do this three times in a day and you have reached the 30-minute goal.

When the 10 minutes becomes easy and does not create any sensations of “something is not right,” increase the time target unless that does not fit your schedule. In that case, start doing the active bout at a pace that makes talking difficult. Completing several of these cycles makes your program high-intensity interval training or HIIT.

For strength training using weights other than your own body, it is important to understand lifting technique.

For beginners or intermediates, consulting a certified exercise professional is preferred so you get one-on-one guidance on how to correctly perform simple exercises for the chest, back, arms, shoulders, legs and abdomen.

As explained above, start with an easy load (weight) you can lift with good form for 12 to 15 repetitions. When that becomes easy, you can use a heavier load at 10 to 12 repetitions with short rest periods between exercises.

Just like with HIIT, repeat the cycle or set to continue progressing. Be sure to give the exercised muscle group(s) 48 hours to recover before targeting the area again.

No matter what you choose, do not forget to warm-up and cool-down!