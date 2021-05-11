Gulf Island Fabrication: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

HOUSTON — Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $18.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 31 cents per share.

The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $59 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.20. A year ago, they were trading at $3.03.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIFI

